Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
10-25 mm Type
Below 10 mm Type
Above 25 mm Type
Segment by Application
Contact Sports
Leisure
Landscaping
Others
By Company
Ten Cate
Shaw Sports Turf
FieldTurf(Tarkett)
CoCreation Grass
Polytan GmbH
Domo Sports Grass
ACT Global Sports
SIS Pitches
Limonta Sport
Edel Grass B.V.
Unisport-Saltex Oy
GreenVision / Mattex
Mondo S.p.A.
Juta
Condor Grass
Nurteks
Taishan
Victoria PLC
ForestGrass
Forbex
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 10-25 mm Type
1.2.3 Below 10 mm Type
1.2.4 Above 25 mm Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Contact Sports
1.3.3 Leisure
1.3.4 Landscaping
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production
2.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic T
Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
