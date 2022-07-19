Digital Asset Management Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Digital Asset Management Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Digital Asset Management Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Digital Asset Management market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Digital Asset Management market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Asset Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Digital Asset Management market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Digital Asset Management Market Segment by Type

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Digital Asset Management Market Segment by Application

Brand Management System

Library or Archive

Production Management Systems

The report on the Digital Asset Management market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Adobe

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Dell EMC

IBM

Aprimo

Oracle

Northplains

Nuxeo

OpenText

MediaValet

Canto

Celum

Bynder

Bright (Asset Bank)

Extensis

Brandmaster

Qbank

Censhare

Cloudinary

Widen

Wedia

Brandfolder

Percolate Industries

IntelligenceBank

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Digital Asset Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Digital Asset Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Asset Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Asset Management with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Digital Asset Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Digital Asset Management Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Digital Asset Management Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Digital Asset Management Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Digital Asset Management Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Digital Asset Management Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Digital Asset Management Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Digital Asset Management Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Digital Asset Management Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Digital Asset Management Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Digital Asset Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Digital Asset Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Digital Asset Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Digital Asset Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Digital Asset Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Digital Asset Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Asset Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Asset Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Adobe

7.1.1 Adobe Company Details

7.1.2 Adobe Business Overview

7.1.3 Adobe Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.1.4 Adobe Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Adobe Recent Development

7.2 Cognizant Technology Solutions

7.2.1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Details

7.2.2 Cognizant Technology Solutions Business Overview

7.2.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.2.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Recent Development

7.3 Dell EMC

7.3.1 Dell EMC Company Details

7.3.2 Dell EMC Business Overview

7.3.3 Dell EMC Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.3.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Dell EMC Recent Development

7.4 IBM

7.4.1 IBM Company Details

7.4.2 IBM Business Overview

7.4.3 IBM Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.4.4 IBM Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 IBM Recent Development

7.5 Aprimo

7.5.1 Aprimo Company Details

7.5.2 Aprimo Business Overview

7.5.3 Aprimo Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.5.4 Aprimo Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Aprimo Recent Development

7.6 Oracle

7.6.1 Oracle Company Details

7.6.2 Oracle Business Overview

7.6.3 Oracle Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Oracle Recent Development

7.7 Northplains

7.7.1 Northplains Company Details

7.7.2 Northplains Business Overview

7.7.3 Northplains Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.7.4 Northplains Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Northplains Recent Development

7.8 Nuxeo

7.8.1 Nuxeo Company Details

7.8.2 Nuxeo Business Overview

7.8.3 Nuxeo Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.8.4 Nuxeo Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Nuxeo Recent Development

7.9 OpenText

7.9.1 OpenText Company Details

7.9.2 OpenText Business Overview

7.9.3 OpenText Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.9.4 OpenText Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 OpenText Recent Development

7.10 MediaValet

7.10.1 MediaValet Company Details

7.10.2 MediaValet Business Overview

7.10.3 MediaValet Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.10.4 MediaValet Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 MediaValet Recent Development

7.11 Canto

7.11.1 Canto Company Details

7.11.2 Canto Business Overview

7.11.3 Canto Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.11.4 Canto Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Canto Recent Development

7.12 Celum

7.12.1 Celum Company Details

7.12.2 Celum Business Overview

7.12.3 Celum Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.12.4 Celum Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Celum Recent Development

7.13 Bynder

7.13.1 Bynder Company Details

7.13.2 Bynder Business Overview

7.13.3 Bynder Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.13.4 Bynder Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Bynder Recent Development

7.14 Bright (Asset Bank)

7.14.1 Bright (Asset Bank) Company Details

7.14.2 Bright (Asset Bank) Business Overview

7.14.3 Bright (Asset Bank) Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.14.4 Bright (Asset Bank) Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Bright (Asset Bank) Recent Development

7.15 Extensis

7.15.1 Extensis Company Details

7.15.2 Extensis Business Overview

7.15.3 Extensis Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.15.4 Extensis Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Extensis Recent Development

7.16 Brandmaster

7.16.1 Brandmaster Company Details

7.16.2 Brandmaster Business Overview

7.16.3 Brandmaster Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.16.4 Brandmaster Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Brandmaster Recent Development

7.17 Qbank

7.17.1 Qbank Company Details

7.17.2 Qbank Business Overview

7.17.3 Qbank Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.17.4 Qbank Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Qbank Recent Development

7.18 Censhare

7.18.1 Censhare Company Details

7.18.2 Censhare Business Overview

7.18.3 Censhare Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.18.4 Censhare Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Censhare Recent Development

7.19 Cloudinary

7.19.1 Cloudinary Company Details

7.19.2 Cloudinary Business Overview

7.19.3 Cloudinary Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.19.4 Cloudinary Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Cloudinary Recent Development

7.20 Widen

7.20.1 Widen Company Details

7.20.2 Widen Business Overview

7.20.3 Widen Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.20.4 Widen Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Widen Recent Development

7.21 Wedia

7.21.1 Wedia Company Details

7.21.2 Wedia Business Overview

7.21.3 Wedia Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.21.4 Wedia Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Wedia Recent Development

7.22 Brandfolder

7.22.1 Brandfolder Company Details

7.22.2 Brandfolder Business Overview

7.22.3 Brandfolder Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.22.4 Brandfolder Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Brandfolder Recent Development

7.23 Percolate Industries

7.23.1 Percolate Industries Company Details

7.23.2 Percolate Industries Business Overview

7.23.3 Percolate Industries Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.23.4 Percolate Industries Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Percolate Industries Recent Development

7.24 IntelligenceBank

7.24.1 IntelligenceBank Company Details

7.24.2 IntelligenceBank Business Overview

7.24.3 IntelligenceBank Digital Asset Management Introduction

7.24.4 IntelligenceBank Revenue in Digital Asset Management Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 IntelligenceBank Recent Development

