Medical Sponges Market Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Spongess are used to absorb liquid from wound sites and other areas that require removal of unwanted liquified matter.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Sponges in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Sponges Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Sponges Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Sponges companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Sponges market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Large Size Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Sponges include Medline, Dukal Corporation, Dynarex Corporation, B Braun, Amd-Ritmed, McKesson, Boston Medical, Medtronic and Smiths Medical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Sponges manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Sponges Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Sponges Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Large Size
Small Size
Global Medical Sponges Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Sponges Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Medical Sponges Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Sponges Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Sponges revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Sponges revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Sponges sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical Sponges sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medline
Dukal Corporation
Dynarex Corporation
B Braun
Amd-Ritmed
McKesson
Boston Medical
Medtronic
Smiths Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Sponges Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Sponges Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Sponges Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Sponges Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Sponges Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Sponges Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Sponges Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Sponges Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Sponges Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Sponges Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Sponges Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Sponges Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Sponges Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Sponges Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Sponges Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Sponges Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Medical Sponges Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Large Size
