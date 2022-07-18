Organic Electronics Market Forecast 2022-2028
Organic electronics is a field of materials science concerning the design, synthesis, characterization, and application of organic small molecules or polymers that show desirable electronic properties such as conductivity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Electronics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Organic Electronics Market Size 2023-2028, ($ millions)
The global Organic Electronics market is projected to reach US$ 109540 million by 2028.
We surveyed the Organic Electronics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organic Electronics Market, by Type, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Organic Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Type
Semiconductor
Conductive
Dielectric
Substrate
Others
Global Organic Electronics Market, by Application, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Organic Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Application
Battery
Conductive Ink
Display
Sensor
Others
Global Organic Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Organic Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country
United States
Europe
Asia
China
Rest of World
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Evonik
H.C. Starck
Bayer MaterialScience AG
DowDuPont
KGaA
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
LG Display
Novaled GmbH
Samsung Display
Sony Corporation
Sumitomo Corporation
Universal Display Corporation
AU Optronics Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organic Electronics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Organic Electronics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Organic Electronics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Organic Electronics Market Size: 2022 VS 2028
2.2 Global Organic Electronics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2022-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Key Organic Electronics Players in Global Market
3.2 Global Companies Organic Electronics Product & Technology
4 Players Profiles
4.1 BASF
4.1.1 BASF Corporate Summary
4.1.2 BASF Business Overview
4.1.3 BASF Organic Electronics Product Offerings & Technology
4.1.4 BASF Organic Electronics R&D, and Plans
4.2 Evonik
4.2.1 Evonik Corporate Summary
4.2.2 Evonik Business Overview
4.2.3 Evonik Organic Electronics Product Offerings & Technology
4.2.4 Evonik Organic Electronics R&D, and Plans
4.3 H.C. Starck
4.3.1 H.C. Starck Corporate Summ
