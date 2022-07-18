Portable Oxygen Machines Market Forecast 2022-2028

A Portable Oxygen Machine is a medical device which is designed to deliver a concentrated flow of oxygen to a patient. Portable oxygen concentrators are small, lightweight and more convenient for the patients.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Oxygen Machines in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Oxygen Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-portable-oxygen-machines-forecast-2022-2028-652

Global Portable Oxygen Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Oxygen Machines companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Oxygen Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Molecular Sieve Oxygen Concentrator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Oxygen Machines include Inogen, Invacare, Philips Respironics, Chart (Airsep), Inova Labs, Teijin, GCE Group, Drive Medical and Precision Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Oxygen Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Oxygen Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Oxygen Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Molecular Sieve Oxygen Concentrator

Macromolecule Oxygen Permeable Membrane Oxygen Concentrator

Electrolysis Oxygen Concentrator

Chemical Oxygen Concentrator

Others

Global Portable Oxygen Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Oxygen Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Traveling

Household

Others

Global Portable Oxygen Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Oxygen Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Oxygen Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Oxygen Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Oxygen Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Oxygen Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Inogen

Invacare

Philips Respironics

Chart (Airsep)

Inova Labs

Teijin

GCE Group

Drive Medical

Precision Medical

AVIC Jianghang

Foshan Kaiya

Beijing North Star

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-portable-oxygen-machines-forecast-2022-2028-652

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Oxygen Machines Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Oxygen Machines Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Oxygen Machines Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Oxygen Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Oxygen Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Oxygen Machines Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Oxygen Machines Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Oxygen Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Oxygen Machines Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Oxygen Machines Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Oxygen Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Oxygen Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Oxygen Machines Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Oxygen Machines Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Oxygen Machines Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Oxygen Machines Companies

4 S

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-portable-oxygen-machines-forecast-2022-2028-652

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: Global Portable Oxygen Machines Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Portable Oxygen Machines Sales Market Report 2021

Global Portable Oxygen Machines Market Research Report 2021