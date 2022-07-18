Composable Infrastructure Market Forecast 2022-2028

Composable infrastructure eliminates the need for workload?specific environments and provides a fluid set of resources that can be dynamically combined to meet the unique needs of any application. It provides the best application performance possible, reduces underutilization and overprovisioning, and creates a more agile, cost-effective data center. With composable infrastructure, IT can provision on-premises infrastructure just as quickly and painlessly as public cloud resources can be acquired and deployed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Composable Infrastructure in Global, including the following market information:

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Composable Infrastructure market was valued at 532.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3087.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Composable Infrastructure include HGST, HPE, Dell EMC, Lenovo, Drivescale, Tidalscale, Liqid, Cloudistics and QCT. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Composable Infrastructure companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Composable Infrastructure Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Composable Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

