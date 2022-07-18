3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Market Forecast 2022-2028
3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation is a layer-by-layer process of producing 3D objects directly from a digital model.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation in Global, including the following market information:
Global 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastics Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation include Stratasys, 3D Systems, Arcam Group, Renishaw, ExOne, Optomec, SLM Solutions, EnvisionTEC and VoxelJet AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plastics Material
Ceramics Material
Metals Material
Other Materials
Global 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Aerospace
Defense
Space
Others
Global 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stratasys
3D Systems
Arcam Group
Renishaw
ExOne
Optomec
SLM Solutions
EnvisionTEC
VoxelJet AG
Sciaky Inc
EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D Printing in Aerospa
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global 3D Printing in Aerospace & Aviation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027