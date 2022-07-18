Autonomous Robot Weeder Market Forecast 2022-2028

Autonomous robot weeder refers to robot which works without being controlled by a human operator. It consists of technical equipment?s such as camera, GPS RTK and sensors to surround its position itself. Autonomous robots weeder offer significant advantage over human operated weeder such as it can be controlled by the means of smartphone app also.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Autonomous Robot Weeder in global, including the following market information:

Global Autonomous Robot Weeder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Autonomous Robot Weeder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Autonomous Robot Weeder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Autonomous Robot Weeder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automatic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Autonomous Robot Weeder include Ecorobotix, Naio Technologies, Vision Robotics Corporation, Harvest Automation, Soft Robotics Inc, Abundant Robotics, Bosch Deepfield Robotics, Energreen and Saga Robotics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Autonomous Robot Weeder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Autonomous Robot Weeder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Autonomous Robot Weeder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automatic

Remote Control

Global Autonomous Robot Weeder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Autonomous Robot Weeder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Grain Crops Weeding Robot

Orchard Weeding Robot

Vegetable Weeding Robot

Others

Global Autonomous Robot Weeder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Autonomous Robot Weeder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Autonomous Robot Weeder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Autonomous Robot Weeder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Autonomous Robot Weeder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Autonomous Robot Weeder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ecorobotix

Naio Technologies

Vision Robotics Corporation

Harvest Automation

Soft Robotics Inc

Abundant Robotics

Bosch Deepfield Robotics

Energreen

Saga Robotics

Blue River Technology

SAGA Robotics

VitiBot

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Autonomous Robot Weeder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Autonomous Robot Weeder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Autonomous Robot Weeder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Autonomous Robot Weeder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Autonomous Robot Weeder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Autonomous Robot Weeder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Autonomous Robot Weeder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Autonomous Robot Weeder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Autonomous Robot Weeder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Autonomous Robot Weeder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Autonomous Robot Weeder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Autonomous Robot Weeder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Autonomous Robot Weeder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Autonomous Robot Weeder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Autonomous Robot Weeder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Autonomous Robot Weeder Companies

4 Sights by Product

