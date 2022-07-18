Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Market Forecast 2022-2028
The baggage handling system is a type of conveyor system that is present at the airports. It is used to transfer checked luggage from the ticket counters to the place where baggage can be loaded to airplanes. This system is also used to transfer luggage from the airplane to the baggage claim area. The baggage handling system uses various technologies such as barcode scanners and RFID sensors for the processing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Baggage Handling Systems for Airport in global, including the following market information:
Global Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Baggage Handling Systems for Airport companies in 2021 (%)
The global Baggage Handling Systems for Airport market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
RFID Baggage Handling System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Baggage Handling Systems for Airport include Beumer, Siemens, Vanderlande, Daifuku, Honeywell, Pteris Global, Logplan, BCS Group and Fives Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Baggage Handling Systems for Airport manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
RFID Baggage Handling System
Barcode Baggage Handling System
Others
Global Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Military
Global Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Baggage Handling Systems for Airport revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Baggage Handling Systems for Airport revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Baggage Handling Systems for Airport sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Baggage Handling Systems for Airport sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Beumer
Siemens
Vanderlande
Daifuku
Honeywell
Pteris Global
Logplan
BCS Group
Fives Group
G&S Airport Conveyor
Logplan
Diversified Conveyors
ASI
Five Star Airport Alliance
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baggage Handling Systems for Airport Players in Globa
