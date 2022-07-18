Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Forecast 2022-2028
Ship Repair and Maintenance includes typical repair and maintenance activity, subject to vessels, either planned or unplanned. The vessel is taken to a repair dock where it is washed; rust, old paint and vegetation is removed; and antifouling agents & marine paints are renewed.
On the Basis of Vessel Type, Bulk Carriers Segment Dominates the Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ship Repair and Maintenance in Global, including the following market information:
Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ship Repair and Maintenance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oil and Chemical Tankers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ship Repair and Maintenance include Sembcorp Industries Ltd., China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, Damen Shipyards Group, Hyundai Mipo Dockyards Co., Ltd., Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd., Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company, Fincantieri S.p.A., Cochin Shipyard Limited and Dundee Marine & Industrial Services Pte Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ship Repair and Maintenance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oil and Chemical Tankers
Bulk Carriers
Container Ships
Gas Carriers
Offshore Vessels
Passenger Ships and Ferries
Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
General Services
Dockage
Hull Part
Engine Parts
Electric Works
Auxiliary Services
Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ship Repair and Maintenance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ship Repair and Maintenance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sembcorp Industries Ltd.
China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation
Damen Shipyards Group
Hyundai Mipo Dockyards Co., Ltd.
Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd.
Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company
Fincantieri S.p.A.
Cochin Shipyard Limited
Dundee Marine & Industrial Services Pte Ltd.
HOSEI CO., LTD.
TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd.
Keppel Corporation Limited
Orskov Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ship Repair and Maintenance Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Ship Repair and Maintenance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Ship Repair and Maintenance Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ship Repair and Maintenance Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ship Repair and Maintenance Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ship Repair and Maintena
