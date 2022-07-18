Edible Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2022-2028
Edible packaging is basically a thin continuous layer of edible material which is placed on or between the foods or food components. The idea behind this technology is that it takes away the plastic and paper waste from packaging foods and wraps it in something which can be eaten as a part of the whole food product. Edible packaging provides numerous benefits such as it helps in reducing waste, provides safety to the product, creates product solidity, provides convenience to the consumers and there is no concession to the product’s quality as well.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Edible Packaging Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Edible Packaging Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Edible Packaging Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Edible Packaging Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Edible Packaging Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Proteins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Edible Packaging Materials include WikiCell Designs Inc., MonoSol LLC, Tipa Corp., Watson Inc., Devro plc., Tate & Lyle Plc., JRF Technology LLC, Safetraces, Inc. and BluWrap and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Edible Packaging Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Edible Packaging Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Edible Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Proteins
Gelatin
Corn Zein
Wheat Gluten
Others
Global Edible Packaging Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Edible Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Fresh Food
Cakes & Confectionery
Baby Food
Dairy Products
Others
Global Edible Packaging Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Edible Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Edible Packaging Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Edible Packaging Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Edible Packaging Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Edible Packaging Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
WikiCell Designs Inc.
MonoSol LLC
Tipa Corp.
Watson Inc.
Devro plc.
Tate & Lyle Plc.
JRF Technology LLC
Safetraces, Inc.
BluWrap
Skipping Rocks Lab
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Edible Packaging Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Edible Packaging Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Edible Packaging Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Edible Packaging Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Edible Packaging Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Edible Packaging Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Edible Packaging Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Edible Packaging Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Edible Packaging Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Edible Packaging Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Edible Packaging Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Edible Packaging Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Edible Packaging Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Packaging Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Edible Packaging Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Pa
