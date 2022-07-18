Edible Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2022-2028

Edible packaging is basically a thin continuous layer of edible material which is placed on or between the foods or food components. The idea behind this technology is that it takes away the plastic and paper waste from packaging foods and wraps it in something which can be eaten as a part of the whole food product. Edible packaging provides numerous benefits such as it helps in reducing waste, provides safety to the product, creates product solidity, provides convenience to the consumers and there is no concession to the product’s quality as well.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Edible Packaging Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Edible Packaging Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Edible Packaging Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Edible Packaging Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Edible Packaging Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Proteins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Edible Packaging Materials include WikiCell Designs Inc., MonoSol LLC, Tipa Corp., Watson Inc., Devro plc., Tate & Lyle Plc., JRF Technology LLC, Safetraces, Inc. and BluWrap and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Edible Packaging Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Edible Packaging Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Edible Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Proteins

Gelatin

Corn Zein

Wheat Gluten

Others

Global Edible Packaging Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Edible Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Fresh Food

Cakes & Confectionery

Baby Food

Dairy Products

Others

Global Edible Packaging Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Edible Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Edible Packaging Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Edible Packaging Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Edible Packaging Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Edible Packaging Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

WikiCell Designs Inc.

MonoSol LLC

Tipa Corp.

Watson Inc.

Devro plc.

Tate & Lyle Plc.

JRF Technology LLC

Safetraces, Inc.

BluWrap

Skipping Rocks Lab

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Edible Packaging Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Edible Packaging Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Edible Packaging Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Edible Packaging Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Edible Packaging Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Edible Packaging Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Edible Packaging Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Edible Packaging Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Edible Packaging Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Edible Packaging Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Edible Packaging Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Edible Packaging Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Edible Packaging Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Packaging Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Edible Packaging Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Pa

