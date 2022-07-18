Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Market Forecast 2022-2028
An orally disintegrating tablet or orally dissolving tablet (ODT) is a drug dosage form available for a limited range of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medications. ODTs differ from traditional tablets in that they are designed to be dissolved on the tongue rather than swallowed whole. The ODT serves as an alternative dosage form for patients who experience dysphagia (difficulty in swallowing) or for where compliance is a known issue and therefore an easier dosage form to take ensures that medication is taken.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) in global, including the following market information:
Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) market was valued at 14290 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29630 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anti-Psychotics Drug Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) include Teva, Merck, Mylan, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, GSK, Otsuka, Eli Lilly and Company and AstraZeneca, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Anti-Psychotics Drug
Anti-Epileptics Drug
Others
Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
CNS Diseases
Gastrointestinal Diseases
CVS Diseases
Others
Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Teva
Merck
Mylan
Pfizer
Johnson and Johnson
GSK
Otsuka
Eli Lilly and Company
AstraZeneca
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Conquer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
