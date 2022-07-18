Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Market Forecast 2022-2028
Papain is a powerful digestive enzyme commonly found and extracted from the papaya fruit (Carica papaya), it is also referred to as papaya proteinase. The papaya-enzyme papain plays a key role in digestive processes involving breaking down tough protein fibers. For this reason, it has been commonly used in its native South America as a digestive support for meat eating.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw in global, including the following market information:
Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw companies in 2021 (%)
The global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Endopeptidases Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw include Panreac, S.I. Chemical, M/S Shri Ganesh, BSC, Enzybel International, MITSUBISHI-KAGAKU, SENTHIL, PATEL REMEDIES and Fruzyme Biotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Endopeptidases
Aminopeptidases
Dipeptidyl Peptidases
Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Animal Feed
Dietary Supplements
Food
Beverage & Ingredients
Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Panreac
S.I. Chemical
M/S Shri Ganesh
BSC
Enzybel International
MITSUBISHI-KAGAKU
SENTHIL
PATEL REMEDIES
Fruzyme Biotech
Rosun Natural Products
Pangbo Enzyme
Nanning Doing-Higher Bio-Tech
Huaqi
TIANLV
Nanning Javely Biological
Guangxi Academy of Sciences
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Companies
4 Sights by Product
