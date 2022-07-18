Stainless Steel Pipes Market Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stainless Steel Pipes in global, including the following market information:
Global Stainless Steel Pipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Stainless Steel Pipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Stainless Steel Pipes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stainless Steel Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Welded Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stainless Steel Pipes include Arcelor Mittal, United States Steel Corporation, Tata Steel Group, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Limited, Jindal Saw Limited, CHOO BEE Metals Industries, Kobe Steel Limited, Northwest Pipe Company and Tubacex Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Stainless Steel Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stainless Steel Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stainless Steel Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Welded
Seamless
Global Stainless Steel Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stainless Steel Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Automotive
Industrial & Power
Oil & Gas
Water/ Waste Water
Others
Global Stainless Steel Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stainless Steel Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Stainless Steel Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Stainless Steel Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Stainless Steel Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Stainless Steel Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arcelor Mittal
United States Steel Corporation
Tata Steel Group
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Limited
Jindal Saw Limited
CHOO BEE Metals Industries
Kobe Steel Limited
Northwest Pipe Company
Tubacex Group
Sandvik Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Stainless Steel Pipes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Stainless Steel Pipes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Stainless Steel Pipes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Stainless Steel Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Stainless Steel Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Stainless Steel Pipes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Stainless Steel Pipes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Stainless Steel Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Stainless Steel Pipes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Stainless Steel Pipes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Stainless Steel Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stainless Steel Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Stainless Steel Pipes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stainless Steel Pipes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stainless Steel Pipes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stainless Steel Pipes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
