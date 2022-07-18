Automotive Safety Electronics Market Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Safety Electronics in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Safety Electronics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Safety Electronics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Safety Electronics include Autoliv, Bosch, Continental AG, Denso, ZF, ADVICS, Aisin Seiki, Aptiv (Delphi Automotive) and Gentex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Safety Electronics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Systems

Sensors

Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Economy Cars

Luxury Cars

Mid-Priced Cars

Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Safety Electronics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Safety Electronics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Safety Electronics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Safety Electronics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Autoliv

Bosch

Continental AG

Denso

ZF

ADVICS

Aisin Seiki

Aptiv (Delphi Automotive)

Gentex

HARMAN

Hella

Hitachi

Hyundai Mobis

Infineon Technologies

Magna International

Mando (Halla Group)

Nidec Elesys

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductor

Omnivision

Panasonic

QNX

Renesas Electronics

Texas Instrument

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Safety Electronics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Safety Electronics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Safety Electronics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Safety Electronics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Safety Electronics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Safety Electronics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Safety Electronics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Safety Electronics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Safety Electronics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Safety Electronics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Safety Electronics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Safety Electronics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Safety Electronics Companies

3.8

