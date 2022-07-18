Automotive Safety Electronics Market Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Safety Electronics in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Safety Electronics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Safety Electronics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Safety Electronics include Autoliv, Bosch, Continental AG, Denso, ZF, ADVICS, Aisin Seiki, Aptiv (Delphi Automotive) and Gentex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Safety Electronics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Systems
Sensors
Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Economy Cars
Luxury Cars
Mid-Priced Cars
Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Safety Electronics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Safety Electronics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Safety Electronics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Safety Electronics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Autoliv
Bosch
Continental AG
Denso
ZF
ADVICS
Aisin Seiki
Aptiv (Delphi Automotive)
Gentex
HARMAN
Hella
Hitachi
Hyundai Mobis
Infineon Technologies
Magna International
Mando (Halla Group)
Nidec Elesys
NVIDIA Corporation
NXP Semiconductor
Omnivision
Panasonic
QNX
Renesas Electronics
Texas Instrument
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Safety Electronics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Safety Electronics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Safety Electronics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Safety Electronics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Safety Electronics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Safety Electronics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Safety Electronics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Safety Electronics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Safety Electronics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Safety Electronics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Safety Electronics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Safety Electronics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Safety Electronics Companies
3.8
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Automotive Safety Electronics Sales Market Report 2021
Global Automotive Safety Electronics Market Research Report 2021