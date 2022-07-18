Stainless Steel Fasteners Market Forecast 2022-2028
Fasteners include stainless steel all thread stud bolts, hex bolts, stainless steel cap screws, stainless steel hex nuts, and stainless steel washers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stainless Steel Fasteners in global, including the following market information:
Global Stainless Steel Fasteners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Stainless Steel Fasteners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Stainless Steel Fasteners companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stainless Steel Fasteners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nuts & Bolts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stainless Steel Fasteners include Hydrobolt Group, James Glen, Mudge Fasteners, American Fastener Technologies Corporation, Unbrako, W?rth, PCC, ITW and Alcoa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Stainless Steel Fasteners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stainless Steel Fasteners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Stainless Steel Fasteners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nuts & Bolts
Screws
Washers
Rivets & Hardware
Others
Global Stainless Steel Fasteners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Stainless Steel Fasteners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Industry
Electric & Electronics
Machinery Industry
Construction Industry
Global Stainless Steel Fasteners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Stainless Steel Fasteners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Stainless Steel Fasteners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Stainless Steel Fasteners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Stainless Steel Fasteners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Stainless Steel Fasteners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hydrobolt Group
James Glen
Mudge Fasteners
American Fastener Technologies Corporation
Unbrako
W?rth
PCC
ITW
Alcoa
Araymond
Fontana Gruppo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Stainless Steel Fasteners Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Stainless Steel Fasteners Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Stainless Steel Fasteners Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Stainless Steel Fasteners Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Stainless Steel Fasteners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Stainless Steel Fasteners Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Stainless Steel Fasteners Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Stainless Steel Fasteners Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Stainless Steel Fasteners Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Stainless Steel Fasteners Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Stainless Steel Fasteners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stainless Steel Fasteners Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Stainless Steel Fasteners Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stainless Steel Fasteners Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stainless Steel Fasteners Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stainless Steel Fastener
