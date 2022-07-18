Ground Coffee Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Ground Coffee Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Ground Coffee industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Ground Coffee industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Ground Coffee by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Ground Coffee market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Ground Coffee according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Ground Coffee company.

Leading players of Ground Coffee including:

Eight O’Clock Coffee

J.M. Smucker

Jacob Douwe Egberts

Keurig Green Mountain

Kraft Food

Starbucks

Ajinomoto General Foods

AMT coffee

Bewley’s

Caffe Nero

Coffee Beanery

Coffee Republic

Costa Coffee

Dunkin’ Donuts

Graffeo Coffee Roasting

HACO

Industria Colombiana de Cafe

Luigi Lavazza

Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA

Mauro Demetrio

Meira

Melitta USA

Muffin Break

Paulig

Peet’s Coffee & Tea

Strauss

Tchibo

Tim Hortons

Ground Coffee Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Coffee Eans

Packaged Coffee Powder

Ground Coffee Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Hot Drinks

Food and Suppliments

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Ground Coffee

Figure Global Ground Coffee Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Ground Coffee

Figure Global Ground Coffee Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Ground Coffee Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Ground Coffee Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Eight O’Clock Coffee

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Eight O’Clock Coffee Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Ground Coffee Business Operation of Eight O’Clock Coffee (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 J.M. Smucker

2.3 Jacob Douwe Egberts

2.4 Keurig Green Mountain

2.5 Kraft Food

2.6 Starbucks

2.7 Ajinomoto General Foods

2.8 AMT coffee

2.9 Bewley’s

2.10 Caffe Nero

2.11 Coffee Beanery

2.12 Coffee Republic

2.13 Costa Coffee

2.14 Dunkin’ Donuts

2.15 Graffeo Coffee Roasting

2.16 HACO

2.17 Industria Colombiana de Cafe

2.18 Luigi Lavazza

2.19 Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA

2.20 Mauro Demetrio

2.21 Meira

2.22 Melitta USA

2.23 Muffin Break

2.24 Paulig

2.25 Peet’s Coffee & Tea

2.26 Strauss

2.27 Tchibo

2.28 Tim Hortons

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Ground Coffee Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Ground Coffee Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Ground Coffee Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Ground Coffee Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Ground Coffee Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Ground Coffee Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Ground Coffee Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Ground Coffee Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Ground Coffee Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Ground Coffee Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Ground Coffee Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Ground Coffee Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Ground Coffee Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Ground Coffee Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Ground Coffee Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Ground Coffee Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Ground Coffee Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Ground Coffee Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

