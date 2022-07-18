Gym Equipment Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Key Players : ICON, Nautilus, Johnson, Life Fitness, Technogym, Cybex, Precor, Star Trac, Bodyguard, Concept-II, StairMaster, Ivanko, GYM80, PULSE, CATEYE, STEX, KEISER, Paramount, BODY-SOLID, Sports Art, Schwinn, Powertec
Gym Equipment Market 2022-2028
A New Market Study, Titled “Gym Equipment Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.
Description
This global study of the Gym Equipment Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Gym Equipment industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
The report offers detailed coverage of Gym Equipment industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Gym Equipment by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Gym Equipment market for 2016-2025.
And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
At the same time, we classify Gym Equipment according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Gym Equipment company.
Leading players of Gym Equipment including:
ICON
Nautilus
Johnson
Life Fitness
Technogym
Cybex
Precor
Star Trac
Bodyguard
Concept-II
StairMaster
Ivanko
GYM80
PULSE
CATEYE
STEX
KEISER
Paramount
BODY-SOLID
Sports Art
Schwinn
Powertec
Gym Equipment Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Treadmills
Stationary Bikes
Rowing Machines
Ellipticals
Stairwalkers
Others
Gym Equipment Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Home consumers
Health clubs / gyms
Hotel gym
Medical centers / hospitals
Others
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Development
1.2.1 Current Situation
1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact
1.3 By Type
Table Type of Gym Equipment
Figure Global Gym Equipment Market Share by Type in 2020
1.4 By Application
Table Application of Gym Equipment
Figure Global Gym Equipment Market Share by Application in 2020
1.5 By Region
Figure Global Gym Equipment Market Share by Region in 2020
Figure Asia Gym Equipment Market Share by Region in 2020
Part 2 Key Companies
2.1 ICON
2.1.1 Company Profile
Table ICON Overview List
2.1.2 Products & Services Overview
2.1.3 Sales Data List
Table Gym Equipment Business Operation of ICON (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
2.2 Nautilus
2.3 Johnson
2.4 Life Fitness
2.5 Technogym
2.6 Cybex
2.7 Precor
2.8 Star Trac
2.9 Bodyguard
2.10 Concept-II
2.11 StairMaster
2.12 Ivanko
2.13 GYM80
2.14 PULSE
2.15 CATEYE
2.16 STEX
2.17 KEISER
2.18 Paramount
2.19 BODY-SOLID
2.20 Sports Art
2.21 Schwinn
2.22 Powertec
Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
3.1 Global Market by Region
Table Global Gym Equipment Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Gym Equipment Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Gym Equipment Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Gym Equipment Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020
3.2 Global Market by Company
Table Global Gym Equipment Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Gym Equipment Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Gym Equipment Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Gym Equipment Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020
3.3 Global Market by Type
Table Global Gym Equipment Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Gym Equipment Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Gym Equipment Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Gym Equipment Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020
3.4 Global Market by Application
Table Global Gym Equipment Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Gym Equipment Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Gym Equipment Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Gym Equipment Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020
3.5 Global Market by Forecast
Figure Global Gym Equipment Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)
Figure Global Gym Equipment Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)
Continue…
