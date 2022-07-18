Image Recognition Technology Market Forecast 2022-2028

Image recognition technology is the process of identifying and detecting an object or a feature in a digital image or video. The field of image recognition has gained widespread acclaims in the past few years. Image recognition system uses the data shared by users through various platforms such as social networks, apps, and websites. It uses a technology that detects places, people, items, buildings, logos, and different variables in pictures with the help of artificial intelligence. This concept is used in many applications such as smart photo libraries, targeted advertising, security surveillance, toll booth monitoring, and systems for factory automation

This report contains market size and forecasts of Image Recognition Technology in Global, including the following market information:

Global Image Recognition Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Image Recognition Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Object Detection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Image Recognition Technology include IBM Corporation, Imagga Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Qualcomm Incorporated, Google, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, LTU technologies and Catchoom Technologies and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Image Recognition Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Image Recognition Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Image Recognition Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Object Detection

QR/Barcode Recognition

Facial Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Optical Character Recognition

Global Image Recognition Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Image Recognition Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Others

Global Image Recognition Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Image Recognition Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Image Recognition Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Image Recognition Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM Corporation

Imagga Technologies

Amazon Web Services

Qualcomm Incorporated

Google

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

LTU technologies

Catchoom Technologies

Intel Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Image Recognition Technology Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Image Recognition Technology Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Image Recognition Technology Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Image Recognition Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Image Recognition Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Image Recognition Technology Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Image Recognition Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Image Recognition Technology Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Image Recognition Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Image Recognition Technology Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Image Recognition Technology Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Image Recognition Technology Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Image Recogn

