Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Market Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Floor Grinding Machines in global, including the following market information:
Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automatic Floor Grinding Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Semi-automatic Floor Grinding Machines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automatic Floor Grinding Machines include Husqvarna, Xingyi Polishing, NSS, HTC Group, Linax, Bartell, Xtreme Polishing Systems, Indutrade(Scanmaskin) and Onyx, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automatic Floor Grinding Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Semi-automatic Floor Grinding Machines
Fully-automatic Floor Grinding Machines
Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Concrete
Stone
Others
Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automatic Floor Grinding Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automatic Floor Grinding Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automatic Floor Grinding Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automatic Floor Grinding Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Husqvarna
Xingyi Polishing
NSS
HTC Group
Linax
Bartell
Xtreme Polishing Systems
Indutrade(Scanmaskin)
Onyx
Blastrac
Klindex
EDCO
SASE Company
STI
National Flooring Equipment
Superabrasive
Terrco
Diamatic
CPS
Achilli
Aztec
StoneKor
KutRite
WerkMaster
Levetec
Trelawny
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Sales Market Report 2021
Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition
Global Automatic Floor Grinding Machines Market Research Report 2021