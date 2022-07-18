Memory ICs Market Forecast 2022-2028
A memory IC is an integrated circuit made out of millions of capacitors and transistors that can store data or can be used to process code. Memory chips can hold memory either temporarily through random access memory (RAM), or permanently through read only memory (ROM). Read only memory contains permanently stored data that a processor can read but cannot modify. Memory chips comes in different sizes and shapes. Some can be connected directly while some need special drives. Memory chips are essential components in computer and electronic devices in which memory storage plays a key role.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Memory ICs in global, including the following market information:
Global Memory ICs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Memory ICs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Memory ICs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Memory ICs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
SRAM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Memory ICs include Texas Instruments, ROHM, Intel, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology, NXP, Fujitsu Electronics, Honeywell and Renesas Electronics Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Memory ICs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Memory ICs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Memory ICs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
SRAM
DRAM
EPROM
Others
Global Memory ICs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Memory ICs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Commercial Electronics
Industrial Electronics
Global Memory ICs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Memory ICs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Memory ICs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Memory ICs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Memory ICs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Memory ICs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Texas Instruments
ROHM
Intel
Maxim Integrated
Microchip Technology
NXP
Fujitsu Electronics
Honeywell
Renesas Electronics Corporation
ON Semiconductor
Alliance Memory
Yangtze Memory Technology
Hefei Chang Xin (Innotron Memory)
Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. (JHICC).
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Memory ICs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Memory ICs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Memory ICs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Memory ICs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Memory ICs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Memory ICs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Memory ICs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Memory ICs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Memory ICs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Memory ICs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Memory ICs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Memory ICs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Memory ICs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Memory ICs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Memory ICs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Memory ICs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Memory ICs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 SRAM
4.1.3 DRAM
4.1.4 EPROM
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Memo
