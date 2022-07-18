Cowboy Boots Market Forecast 2022-2028
Cowboy boots refer to a specific style of riding boot, historically worn by cowboys.They have a Cuban heel, rounded to pointed toe, high shaft, and, traditionally, no lacing. Cowboy boots are normally made from cowhide leather but are also sometimes made from “exotic” skins such as alligator, snake, ostrich, lizard, eel, elephant, stingray, elk, buffalo, and the like.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cowboy Boots in global, including the following market information:
Global Cowboy Boots Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cowboy Boots Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pairs)
Global top five Cowboy Boots companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cowboy Boots market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Western Boots Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cowboy Boots include Ariat, Stetson, Wolverine, Rocky, Justin Boots, Laredo, Lucchese, Old Gringo and Roper and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cowboy Boots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cowboy Boots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Cowboy Boots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Western Boots
Work Boots
Riding Boots
Walking Boots
Others
Global Cowboy Boots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Cowboy Boots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Men
Women
Global Cowboy Boots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Cowboy Boots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cowboy Boots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cowboy Boots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cowboy Boots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pairs)
Key companies Cowboy Boots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ariat
Stetson
Wolverine
Rocky
Justin Boots
Laredo
Lucchese
Old Gringo
Roper
Tony Lama
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cowboy Boots Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cowboy Boots Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cowboy Boots Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cowboy Boots Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cowboy Boots Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cowboy Boots Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cowboy Boots Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cowboy Boots Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cowboy Boots Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cowboy Boots Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cowboy Boots Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cowboy Boots Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cowboy Boots Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cowboy Boots Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cowboy Boots Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cowboy Boots Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cowboy Boots Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Western Boots
4.1.3 Work Boots
4.1.4 Riding Bo
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Cowboy Boots Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Cowboy Boots Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel 2021-2030
Global Cowboy Boots Sales Market Report 2021
Global Cowboy Boots Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition