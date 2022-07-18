Plastic Pigment Market Forecast 2022-2028
Plastic Pigments are used for coloring paint, ink, plastic, fabric, cosmetics, food, and other materials. Most pigments used in manufacturing and the visual arts are dry colorants, usually ground into a fine powder.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Pigment in global, including the following market information:
Global Plastic Pigment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plastic Pigment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Plastic Pigment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic Pigment market was valued at 12660 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18150 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Inorganic Pigment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Pigment include Clariant, BASF, DIC, Huntsman, Cabot, LANXESS, PolyOne, Chemours and Heubach, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastic Pigment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Pigment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plastic Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Inorganic Pigment
Organic Pigment
Global Plastic Pigment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plastic Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Building & Construction
Automotive
Global Plastic Pigment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plastic Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plastic Pigment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plastic Pigment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plastic Pigment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Plastic Pigment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Clariant
BASF
DIC
Huntsman
Cabot
LANXESS
PolyOne
Chemours
Heubach
Tronox
Ferro
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Pigment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Pigment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Pigment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Pigment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Pigment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Pigment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Pigment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Pigment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Pigment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastic Pigment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastic Pigment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Pigment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Pigment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Pigment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Pigment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Pigment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Plastic Pigment Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
