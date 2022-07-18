Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Market Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Daily Living Aids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices include Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc, Dynatronics Corporation, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, Esko Bionics, Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Ltd and GF Health Products, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Daily Living Aids
Mobility Equipment
Exercise Equipment
Body Support Devices
Global Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals & Clinics
Rehab Centers
Home Care Settings
Physiotherapy Centers
Global Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Invacare Corporation
Medline Industries, Inc
Dynatronics Corporation
Drive Devilbiss Healthcare
Esko Bionics
Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Ltd
GF Health Products, Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Pl
