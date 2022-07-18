Offsite Medical Case Management Services Market Forecast 2022-2028
Study of offsite medical case management market comprises treatments related to different types of cases, such as, independent medical examinations, chronic pain case management, catastrophic case management, long-term disability, short-term disability, and others. Medical case management organizations are involved in a cooperative process of care coordination, planning, evaluation, assessment, facilitation, and advocacy for services and options to meet a person?s and family?s complete general health requirements via communication and each accessible resource to support good-quality, cost-effective outcome.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Offsite Medical Case Management Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Offsite Medical Case Management Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Offsite Medical Case Management Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Web-Based Case Management Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Offsite Medical Case Management Services include GENEX Services, Medical Case Management Group, EK Health Services, EagleOne Case Management Solutions, Axiom Medical Consulting, Healthcare Solutions, Managed Medical Review Organization, NaphCare and Optum. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Offsite Medical Case Management Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Offsite Medical Case Management Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Offsite Medical Case Management Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Web-Based Case Management Service
Telephonic Case Management Service
Global Offsite Medical Case Management Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Offsite Medical Case Management Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Specialty Clinics
Home Care Settings
Long-Term Care Centers
Others
Global Offsite Medical Case Management Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Offsite Medical Case Management Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Offsite Medical Case Management Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Offsite Medical Case Management Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GENEX Services
Medical Case Management Group
EK Health Services
EagleOne Case Management Solutions
Axiom Medical Consulting
Healthcare Solutions
Managed Medical Review Organization
NaphCare
Optum
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Offsite Medical Case Management Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Offsite Medical Case Management Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Offsite Medical Case Management Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Offsite Medical Case Management Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Offsite Medical Case Management Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Offsite Medical Case Management Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Offsite Medical Case Management Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Offsite Medical Case Management Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Offsite Medical Case Management Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Offsite Medical Case Management Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offsite Medical Case Management Services Players in Global Market
