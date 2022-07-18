Bromelain & Papain Market Forecast 2022-2028
Bromelain (from pineapple) and papain (from papaya) are proteolytic enzymes that help to digest proteins.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bromelain & Papain in global, including the following market information:
Global Bromelain & Papain Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bromelain & Papain Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
Global top five Bromelain & Papain companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bromelain & Papain market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bromelain Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bromelain & Papain include Enzybel-BSC, MITSUBISHI-KAGAKU, SENTHIL, PATEL REMEDIES, Fruzyme Biotech, Rosun Natural Products and Pangbo Enzyme, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bromelain & Papain manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bromelain & Papain Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Bromelain & Papain Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bromelain
Papain
Global Bromelain & Papain Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Bromelain & Papain Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Industry
Feed Industry
Medical Application
Cosmetic Industry
Others
Global Bromelain & Papain Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Bromelain & Papain Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bromelain & Papain revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bromelain & Papain revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bromelain & Papain sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
Key companies Bromelain & Papain sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Enzybel-BSC
MITSUBISHI-KAGAKU
SENTHIL
PATEL REMEDIES
Fruzyme Biotech
Rosun Natural Products
Pangbo Enzyme
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bromelain & Papain Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bromelain & Papain Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bromelain & Papain Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bromelain & Papain Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bromelain & Papain Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bromelain & Papain Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bromelain & Papain Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bromelain & Papain Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bromelain & Papain Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bromelain & Papain Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bromelain & Papain Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bromelain & Papain Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bromelain & Papain Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bromelain & Papain Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bromelain & Papain Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bromelain & Papain Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bromelain & Papain Market Siz
