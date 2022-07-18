Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Forecast 2022-2028
Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) is a new form of water treatment solution, which is growing rapidly in terms of usage, particularly in developed countries. MBBRs are cheaper than some solutions available in the market such as membrane biofilm reactors (MBRs). They occupy less area in comparison, one-third of the area occupied by activated sludge process treatment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) in global, including the following market information:
Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) market was valued at 1510.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3142 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anoxic MBBR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) include Aquatech International, Veolia Water Technologies, Applied Water Solutions, Aquapoint, Biowater Technology A/S, Headworks, Evoqua Water Technologies, Ovivo and Wock-Oliver, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Anoxic MBBR
Anaerobic MBBR
Aerobic MBBR
Others
Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pulp and Paper Mills
Oil,Gas and Petrochemical
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Chemical
Others
Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aquatech International
Veolia Water Technologies
Applied Water Solutions
Aquapoint
Biowater Technology A/S
Headworks
Evoqua Water Technologies
Ovivo
Wock-Oliver
World Water Works
AqWis-Wise Water Technologies
SUEZ
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
Lenntech
Bioprocess H2O
SBEF
Evac
Benenv Co.,Ltd
Nexom
SSI Aeration
AWC Water Solutions
Qingdao Spring
Toshiba
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
