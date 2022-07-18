Meat (Fresh and Processed) Market Forecast 2022-2028

Fresh meat usually refer to the meat without special process directly sale. Processed meat is considered to be any meat which has been modified in order either to improve its taste or to extend its shelf life.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Meat (Fresh and Processed) in global, including the following market information:

Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Meat (Fresh and Processed) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Meat (Fresh and Processed) market was valued at 356310 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 445830 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Product Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Meat (Fresh and Processed) include WH Group, JBS, Tyson Foods, Kraft Heinz, Cargill, ConAgra Foods, BRF SA, OSI Group and Toennies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Meat (Fresh and Processed) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Product Type

Fresh

Processed

by Source

Pork

Beef

Poultry

Others

Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Others

Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Meat (Fresh and Processed) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Meat (Fresh and Processed) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Meat (Fresh and Processed) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Meat (Fresh and Processed) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

WH Group

JBS

Tyson Foods

Kraft Heinz

Cargill

ConAgra Foods

BRF SA

OSI Group

Toennies

Charoen Pokphand Group

Hormel Foods

Danish Crown

Nippon Ham

Seaboard Corporation

Itoham Foods

New Hope Group

Jinluo

Cremonini

Yurun Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Meat (Fresh and Processed) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Meat (Fresh and Processed) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Meat (Fresh and Processed) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Meat (Fresh and Processed) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Meat (Fresh and Processed) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Meat (Fresh and Processed) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Meat (Fre

