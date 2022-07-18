Global and Japan Grid Couplings Market Insights Forecast to 2027
Grid Couplings market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Grid Couplings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Grid Couplings market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
Resilient Grid Couplings
Flexible Grid Couplings
Others
Segment by Application
Motor
Pump
Gearbox
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Lovejoy(Timken)
Jbj Techniques Limited
CMD Gears
Regal Beloit Americas, Inc.
Bibby Turboflex(Altra Industrial Motion Corp.)
Rexnord
Suoda Coupling Co., Ltd.
Asco Engineering & Enterprise
PowerDrive, LLC
NBC Group Ltd
Drive Components LLC
Martin Sprocket
Lindis SL
SKF
Korea Coupling Co., Ltd
RINGSPANN GmbH
Tecnon
Woo Chang Coupling Co., Ltd.
JAC Coupling Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Grid Couplings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Grid Couplings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Resilient Grid Couplings
1.2.3 Flexible Grid Couplings
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Grid Couplings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Motor
1.3.3 Pump
1.3.4 Gearbox
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Grid Couplings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Grid Couplings Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Grid Couplings Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Grid Couplings, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Grid Couplings Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Grid Couplings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Grid Couplings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Grid Couplings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Grid Couplings Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Grid Couplings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Grid Couplings Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Grid Couplings Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Grid Couplings Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Grid Couplings Sales
