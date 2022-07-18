Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Enterprise Mobility Management market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enterprise Mobility Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Mobile Content Management (MCM)

Mobile Application Management (MAM)

Others

Segment by Application

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Energy and Power

IT and Telecommunications

Others

By Company

IBM

VMware AirWatch

MobileIron

Citrix

BlackBerry

MicroStrategy

Symantec

Microsoft

SAP

Amtel, Inc.

Cisco Meraki

SOTI

42Gears

AT&T

Zebra

Syntonic

Ivanti

WSO2

Jamf

AppTec

ISEC7 Group

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Mobile Device Management (MDM)

1.2.3 Mobile Content Management (MCM)

1.2.4 Mobile Application Management (MAM)

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Energy and Power

1.3.7 IT and Telecommunications

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Enterprise Mobility Management Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Enterprise Mobility Management Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Enterprise Mobility Management Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Enterprise Mobility Management Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Enterprise Mobility Management Industry Trends

2.3.2 Enterprise Mobility Management Market Drivers

2.3.3 Enterprise Mobility Management Market Challenges

2.3.4 Enterprise Mobility Management Market Restraints

3 Competition

