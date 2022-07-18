Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Enterprise Mobility Management market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enterprise Mobility Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Mobile Device Management (MDM)
Mobile Content Management (MCM)
Mobile Application Management (MAM)
Others
Segment by Application
BFSI
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Energy and Power
IT and Telecommunications
Others
By Company
IBM
VMware AirWatch
MobileIron
Citrix
BlackBerry
MicroStrategy
Symantec
Microsoft
SAP
Amtel, Inc.
Cisco Meraki
SOTI
42Gears
AT&T
Zebra
Syntonic
Ivanti
WSO2
Jamf
AppTec
ISEC7 Group
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Mobile Device Management (MDM)
1.2.3 Mobile Content Management (MCM)
1.2.4 Mobile Application Management (MAM)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 BFSI
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Manufacturing
1.3.5 Retail
1.3.6 Energy and Power
1.3.7 IT and Telecommunications
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Enterprise Mobility Management Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Enterprise Mobility Management Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Enterprise Mobility Management Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Enterprise Mobility Management Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Enterprise Mobility Management Industry Trends
2.3.2 Enterprise Mobility Management Market Drivers
2.3.3 Enterprise Mobility Management Market Challenges
2.3.4 Enterprise Mobility Management Market Restraints
3 Competition
