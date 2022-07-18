Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Proximity-based Systems

WiFi-based Systems

Others

Segment by Application

Retail

Aviation

Healthcare

Manufacturing and Logistics

Government Organizations

Public Places

By Company

Apple

Google

Siko

Micello

Samsung

Broadcom

CSR

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

Qualcomm

Navizon

Beaconinside

Bluepath

GiPStech

MazeMap

Nextome

Pinmicro

Pointr

Shopkick

Spreo

HERE

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Proximity-based Systems

1.2.3 WiFi-based Systems

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Aviation

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Manufacturing and Logistics

1.3.6 Government Organizations

1.3.7 Public Places

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Naviga

