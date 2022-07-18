Microcontrollers Market Forecast 2022-2028
Microcontroller is an electronic device that is used to control other hardware components of any device. It comprises integrated circuits (ICs), memory chips, and input & output devices. It is widely used in communication, retail, automotive, defense, aerospace, and other industries.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Microcontrollers in global, including the following market information:
Global Microcontrollers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Microcontrollers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Microcontrollers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Microcontrollers market was valued at 8289.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11010 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
8-Bit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Microcontrollers include Cypress Semiconductor, Fujitsu Semiconductor, Atmel, Renesas Electronics, NXP Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies and Texas Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Microcontrollers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microcontrollers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microcontrollers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
8-Bit
16-Bit
32-Bit
Global Microcontrollers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microcontrollers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Medical Devices
Other
Global Microcontrollers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microcontrollers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Microcontrollers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Microcontrollers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Microcontrollers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Microcontrollers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cypress Semiconductor
Fujitsu Semiconductor
Atmel
Renesas Electronics
NXP Semiconductor
Microchip Technology
STMicroelectronics
Infineon Technologies
Texas Instruments
TE Connectivity
Yamaichi Electronics
Zilog (IXYS)
Freescale Semiconductor
Samsung Electronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microcontrollers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Microcontrollers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Microcontrollers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Microcontrollers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Microcontrollers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Microcontrollers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microcontrollers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Microcontrollers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Microcontrollers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Microcontrollers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Microcontrollers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microcontrollers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Microcontrollers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microcontrollers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microcontrollers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microcontrollers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Microcontrollers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
