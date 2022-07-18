Millimeter Wave Equipment Market Forecast 2022-2028

The frequency of millimeter electronic wave lies in between 3GHz to 300 GHz. It is a special electromagnetic wave whose frequency is far beyond the frequency range of other commonly used wireless technologies. Originally electromagnetic waves having frequencies higher than 80GHz were termed as microwaves and electromagnetic waves having even higher frequencies were termed as radio waves. However, with commercialization of this technology, the demarcation between various frequencies has blurred.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Millimeter Wave Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Millimeter Wave Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Millimeter Wave Equipment market was valued at 410.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1877.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Millimeter Scanners Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Millimeter Wave Equipment include Aviat Networks, BridgeWave Communications, Wireless Excellence Limited, DragonWave, E-Band Communications, ELVA-1 Millimeter Wave Division, INTRACOM TELECOM, NEC Corporation and Siklu Communication Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Millimeter Wave Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Millimeter Scanners

Millimeter Radars

Millimeter Microscale Backhaul

Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Others

Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Millimeter Wave Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Millimeter Wave Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Millimeter Wave Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Millimeter Wave Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aviat Networks

BridgeWave Communications

Wireless Excellence Limited

DragonWave

E-Band Communications

ELVA-1 Millimeter Wave Division

INTRACOM TELECOM

NEC Corporation

Siklu Communication Ltd

Trex Enterprises Corporation

Bosch

Continental

Hella

Denso

Veoneer

Valeo

Aptiv

ZF

Hitachi

Nidec Elesys

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Millimeter Wave Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Millimeter Wave Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Millimeter Wave Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Millimeter Wave Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Millimeter Wave Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Millimeter Wave Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Millimeter Wave Equipmen

