MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Forecast 2022-2028
Massively Multiplayer Online games (MMO games) are the online games that are capable of supporting a large number of players, typically at the same instance across globe. These games are played by customers using personal computer, video game console, smart phones and other mobile devices. Action genre are the top priority for the consumer and thus are highly regarded by the top companies. Major types of MMO games are role playing, real time strategy, simulations, sports, racing, casuals, etc. among others. New MMORPGs with fresher mechanics and features are taking the internet by storm regardless of the business model.
This report contains market size and forecasts of MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) in Global, including the following market information:
Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) market was valued at 40510 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 57090 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Role Play Games (RPG) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) include Aeria Games and Entertainment Inc., Ankama, CCP hf, Changyou.com Ltd., CipSoft GmbH, Cryptic Studios Inc., OGPlanet, Perfect World Co. Ltd. and Riot Games, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Role Play Games (RPG)
First-person Shooter (FPS)
Real-time Strategy (RTS)
Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal
Commerical
Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aeria Games and Entertainment Inc.
Ankama
CCP hf
Changyou.com Ltd.
CipSoft GmbH
Cryptic Studios Inc.
OGPlanet
Perfect World Co. Ltd.
Riot Games
Shanda Interactive Entertainment Ltd.
Tencent Holdings Limited
Turbine Inc
Ubisoft Entertainment SA
Valve Corporation
Wargaming.net
Nintendo
Microsoft
Sony
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Players in Global
