MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Forecast 2022-2028

Massively Multiplayer Online games (MMO games) are the online games that are capable of supporting a large number of players, typically at the same instance across globe. These games are played by customers using personal computer, video game console, smart phones and other mobile devices. Action genre are the top priority for the consumer and thus are highly regarded by the top companies. Major types of MMO games are role playing, real time strategy, simulations, sports, racing, casuals, etc. among others. New MMORPGs with fresher mechanics and features are taking the internet by storm regardless of the business model.

This report contains market size and forecasts of MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) in Global, including the following market information:

Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) market was valued at 40510 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 57090 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Role Play Games (RPG) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) include Aeria Games and Entertainment Inc., Ankama, CCP hf, Changyou.com Ltd., CipSoft GmbH, Cryptic Studios Inc., OGPlanet, Perfect World Co. Ltd. and Riot Games, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Role Play Games (RPG)

First-person Shooter (FPS)

Real-time Strategy (RTS)

Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal

Commerical

Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aeria Games and Entertainment Inc.

Ankama

CCP hf

Changyou.com Ltd.

CipSoft GmbH

Cryptic Studios Inc.

OGPlanet

Perfect World Co. Ltd.

Riot Games

Shanda Interactive Entertainment Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Limited

Turbine Inc

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

Valve Corporation

Wargaming.net

Nintendo

Microsoft

Sony

