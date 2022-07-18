Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Forecast 2022-2028
A mobile augmented reality application (MARA) is a type of mobile application that incorporates and complements built-in components in a mobile phone and provides a specialized application to deliver reality-based services and functions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market was valued at 8284.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 78570 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 37.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monitor-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) include Google Inc., Qualcomm, Microsoft Corp., Infinity Augmented Reality, Samsung Electonics, Blippar.com, Daqri LLC, Wikitude GMBH and Metaio Gmbh, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monitor-Based
Video See-through HMD
Head-mounted Displays
Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Application
Visual Art & Games
Industrial Application
Military & Navigation
Other
Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Google Inc.
Qualcomm
Microsoft Corp.
Infinity Augmented Reality
Samsung Electonics
Blippar.com
Daqri LLC
Wikitude GMBH
Metaio Gmbh
Catchoom Technologies
Atheer
Aurasma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/