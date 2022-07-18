Global Analytics of Things (AoT) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Analytics of Things (AoT) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Analytics of Things (AoT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Software
Services
Segment by Application
Predictive Maintenance & Assets Management
Sales & Customer Management
Energy Management
Security Management
Inventory Management
Infrastructure Management
Building Automation
Remote Monitoring
Others
By Company
Microsoft
SAP
Intel
IBM
Cisco
TIBCO
AGT
Capgemini
Accenture
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Analytics of Things (AoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Software
1.2.3 Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Analytics of Things (AoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Predictive Maintenance & Assets Management
1.3.3 Sales & Customer Management
1.3.4 Energy Management
1.3.5 Security Management
1.3.6 Inventory Management
1.3.7 Infrastructure Management
1.3.8 Building Automation
1.3.9 Remote Monitoring
1.3.10 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Analytics of Things (AoT) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Analytics of Things (AoT) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Analytics of Things (AoT) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Analytics of Things (AoT) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Analytics of Things (AoT) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Analytics of Things (AoT) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Analytics of Things (AoT) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Analytics of Things (AoT) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Analytics of Things (AoT) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Analytics of Things (AoT) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
