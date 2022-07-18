Mobile Games Market Forecast 2022-2028

A?mobile game?is a video?game?played on a feature phone, smartphone/tablet, smartwatch, PDA, portable media player or graphing calculator.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Games in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Games Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Games market was valued at 40380 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 47080 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Player Games Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Games include Supercell, Niantic, Machine Zone, Big Fish Games, Gameloft, Tencent Games, King, Fruit Ninja and Imangi Studios, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobile Games companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Games Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Games Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Player Games

MMO

Global Mobile Games Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Games Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Children (

Teenagers (13 ~ 17 Years Old)

Adult (?18 Years Old)

Global Mobile Games Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mobile Games Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Games revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Games revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Supercell

Niantic

Machine Zone

Big Fish Games

Gameloft

Tencent Games

King

Fruit Ninja

Imangi Studios

Nintendo

EA

Bandai Namco

Epic Games

Playrix

IGG

SEGA

Mojang

