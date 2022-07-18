Mobile Games Market Forecast 2022-2028
A?mobile game?is a video?game?played on a feature phone, smartphone/tablet, smartwatch, PDA, portable media player or graphing calculator.?
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Games in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Games Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Games market was valued at 40380 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 47080 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Player Games Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Games include Supercell, Niantic, Machine Zone, Big Fish Games, Gameloft, Tencent Games, King, Fruit Ninja and Imangi Studios, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile Games companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Games Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Games Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Player Games
MMO
Global Mobile Games Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Games Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Children (
Teenagers (13 ~ 17 Years Old)
Adult (?18 Years Old)
Global Mobile Games Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Games Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Games revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Games revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Supercell
Niantic
Machine Zone
Big Fish Games
Gameloft
Tencent Games
King
Fruit Ninja
Imangi Studios
Nintendo
EA
Bandai Namco
Epic Games
Playrix
IGG
SEGA
Mojang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Games Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Games Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Games Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Games Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Games Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Games Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Games Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Games Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Games Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mobile Games Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Games Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Games Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Games Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Mobile Games Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Single Player Games
4.1.3 MMO
