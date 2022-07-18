Uncategorized

Global Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Automotive Endpoint Authentication market is segmented by players, region (country), by Peripheral Connectivity and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Endpoint Authentication market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Peripheral Connectivity and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Peripheral Connectivity

Bluetooth

 

WIFI

 

Mobile Phone Networks

Segment by Application

Wearable

Smartphone App

Biometric Vehicle Access

By Company

Hitachi

Continental

Garmin

Samsung Electronics

Synaptics Incorporated

Fitbit

Fujitsu

HID

Symantec

Voxx

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Peripheral Connectivity
1.2.1 Global Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market Size Growth Rate by Peripheral Connectivity, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bluetooth
1.2.3 WIFI
1.2.4 Mobile Phone Networks
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wearable
1.3.3 Smartphone App
1.3.4 Biometric Vehicle Access
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Automotive Endpoint Authentication Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Automotive Endpoint Authentication Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Automotive Endpoint Authentication Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Automotive Endpoint Authentication Industry Trends
2.3.2 Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market Drivers
2.3.3 Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market Challenges
2.3.4 Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Endpoint Authentication Players by Reve

 

