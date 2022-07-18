Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Forecast 2022-2028
Mobile payment (also referred to as mobile money, mobile money transfer, and mobile wallet) generally refer to payment services operated under financial regulation and performed from or via a mobile device.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) market was valued at 15240 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 28360 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Remote Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) include ACI Worldwide, Samsung Electronics, Fiserv, MasterCard, PayPal Holdings, Square, Visa, Apple and Alipay. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Remote
Proximity
Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail
Hospitality & Tourism
IT & Telecommunication
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Healthcare
Airline
Others
Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ACI Worldwide
Samsung Electronics
Fiserv
MasterCard
PayPal Holdings
Square
Visa
Apple
Alipay
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
