Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Forecast 2022-2028

Mobile payment (also referred to as mobile money, mobile money transfer, and mobile wallet) generally refer to payment services operated under financial regulation and performed from or via a mobile device.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) in Global

Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) market was valued at 15240 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 28360 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Remote Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) include ACI Worldwide, Samsung Electronics, Fiserv, MasterCard, PayPal Holdings, Square, Visa, Apple and Alipay. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Remote

Proximity

Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

Hospitality & Tourism

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Airline

Others

Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ACI Worldwide

Samsung Electronics

Fiserv

MasterCard

PayPal Holdings

Square

Visa

Apple

Alipay

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

