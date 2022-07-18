Multicore Processors Market Forecast 2022-2028
Multi-core processors possess more than one processing unit. A single processor with multiple cores can run separate program instructions in each core simultaneously, which leads to parallel computing, increased speed, and enhanced functionality of the device.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Multicore Processors in global, including the following market information:
Global Multicore Processors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Multicore Processors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Multicore Processors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Multicore Processors market was valued at 73240 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 178490 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Two Cores Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Multicore Processors include Intel, Dell, Advanced Micro Devices, Applied Micro Circuits, ARM, Broadcom, Marvell, NXP Semiconductors and Qualcomm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Multicore Processors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Multicore Processors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Multicore Processors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Two Cores
Three Cores
Eight Cores
Others
Global Multicore Processors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Multicore Processors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mobile Phone
Computer
Others
Global Multicore Processors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Multicore Processors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Multicore Processors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Multicore Processors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Multicore Processors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Multicore Processors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Intel
Dell
Advanced Micro Devices
Applied Micro Circuits
ARM
Broadcom
Marvell
NXP Semiconductors
Qualcomm
Samsung Electronics
Texas Instruments
Mellanox Technologies
MediaTek
Marvell Technology Group
CISCO
Ericsson
Cavium
Fortinet
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Multicore Processors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Multicore Processors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Multicore Processors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Multicore Processors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Multicore Processors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Multicore Processors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Multicore Processors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Multicore Processors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Multicore Processors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Multicore Processors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Multicore Processors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Multicore Processors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Multicore Processors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Multicore Processors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Multicore Processors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Multicore Processors Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
