Multicore Processors Market Forecast 2022-2028

Multi-core processors possess more than one processing unit. A single processor with multiple cores can run separate program instructions in each core simultaneously, which leads to parallel computing, increased speed, and enhanced functionality of the device.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Multicore Processors in global, including the following market information:

Global Multicore Processors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Multicore Processors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Multicore Processors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Multicore Processors market was valued at 73240 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 178490 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Two Cores Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Multicore Processors include Intel, Dell, Advanced Micro Devices, Applied Micro Circuits, ARM, Broadcom, Marvell, NXP Semiconductors and Qualcomm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Multicore Processors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Multicore Processors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Multicore Processors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Two Cores

Three Cores

Eight Cores

Others

Global Multicore Processors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Multicore Processors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mobile Phone

Computer

Others

Global Multicore Processors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Multicore Processors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Multicore Processors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Multicore Processors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Multicore Processors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Multicore Processors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Intel

Dell

Advanced Micro Devices

Applied Micro Circuits

ARM

Broadcom

Marvell

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

Texas Instruments

Mellanox Technologies

MediaTek

Marvell Technology Group

CISCO

Ericsson

Cavium

Fortinet

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Multicore Processors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Multicore Processors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Multicore Processors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Multicore Processors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Multicore Processors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Multicore Processors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Multicore Processors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Multicore Processors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Multicore Processors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Multicore Processors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Multicore Processors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Multicore Processors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Multicore Processors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Multicore Processors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Multicore Processors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Multicore Processors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

