Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Forecast 2022-2028

Mobile VoIP or simply mVoIP is an extension of mobility to a Voice over IP network. Two types of communication are generally supported: cordless/DECT/PCS protocols for short range or campus communications where all base stations are linked into the same LAN, and wider area communications using 3G/4G protocols.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) in Global, including the following market information:
The global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) market was valued at 59810 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 190660 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) include BigAnt Office Messenger, Cisco Jabber, HipChat, IBM, Facebook, Kakao Talk, Line, Skype and Viber, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Video Sharing
Screen Sharing
File Sharing
Video and Voice Calls
Instant Messaging
CRM Integration Services
Virtual Number Service
Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
IOT
VoIP
Others
Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BigAnt Office Messenger
Cisco Jabber
HipChat
IBM
Kakao Talk
Line
Skype
Viber
Vonage
Tencent
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Mobile VOIP
