Global and United States Irrigation Control Systems Market Insights Forecast to 2027

Irrigation Control Systems market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Irrigation Control Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Irrigation Control Systems market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Irrigation Management Software Tools

Two-Way Communication Systems

Alerting Systems

Others

Segment by Application

Agriculture Irrigation

Turf and Landscape

Water Supply

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Mottech Water Solutions Ltd.

Gardena

Access Irrigation Ltd

Hunter Industries

Novedades Agrícolas S.A.

Tevatronic

Fiedler Ams Sro

Toro Company

Rain Bird Corporation

Hydropoint Data Systems

Calsense

Galcon

Weathermatic

Raindrip

Rivulis Irrigation

Valmont Industries

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Irrigation Control Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Irrigation Control Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Irrigation Management Software Tools

1.2.3 Two-Way Communication Systems

1.2.4 Alerting Systems

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Irrigation Control Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Agriculture Irrigation

1.3.3 Turf and Landscape

1.3.4 Water Supply

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Irrigation Control Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Irrigation Control Systems Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Irrigation Control Systems Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Irrigation Control Systems, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Irrigation Control Systems Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Irrigation Control Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Irrigation Control Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Irrigation Control Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Irrigation Control Systems Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Irrigation Control Systems Revenue Forecast by Region

