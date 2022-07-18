Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Key Players : BASF, Dow Chemical Company, Oxea Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Formosa Plastic Group, China Nation Petroleum, SINOPEC, Sasol Limited, Kyowa Hakko, The Kaiteki Company, Yankuang Group, Bohai Chemical Industry
Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market 2022-2028
A New Market Study, Titled “Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.
Description
This global study of the Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
The report offers detailed coverage of Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) market for 2016-2025.
And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
At the same time, we classify Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) company.
Leading players of Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) including:
BASF
Dow Chemical Company
Oxea Group
Eastman Chemical Company
Formosa Plastic Group
China Nation Petroleum
SINOPEC
Sasol Limited
Kyowa Hakko
The Kaiteki Company
Yankuang Group
Bohai Chemical Industry
Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Biobutanol
Chemical Butanol
Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Biofuel
Synthetic Raw Materials
Solvent
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Development
1.2.1 Current Situation
1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact
1.3 By Type
Table Type of Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol)
Figure Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Share by Type in 2020
1.4 By Application
Table Application of Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol)
Figure Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Share by Application in 2020
1.5 By Region
Figure Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Share by Region in 2020
Figure Asia Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Share by Region in 2020
Part 2 Key Companies
2.1 BASF
2.1.1 Company Profile
Table BASF Overview List
2.1.2 Products & Services Overview
2.1.3 Sales Data List
Table Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Business Operation of BASF (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
2.2 Dow Chemical Company
2.3 Oxea Group
2.4 Eastman Chemical Company
2.5 Formosa Plastic Group
2.6 China Nation Petroleum
2.7 SINOPEC
2.8 Sasol Limited
2.9 Kyowa Hakko
2.10 The Kaiteki Company
2.11 Yankuang Group
2.12 Bohai Chemical Industry
Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
3.1 Global Market by Region
Table Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020
3.2 Global Market by Company
Table Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020
3.3 Global Market by Type
Table Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020
3.4 Global Market by Application
Table Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020
3.5 Global Market by Forecast
Figure Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)
Figure Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)
Continue…
