Music Recording Market Forecast 2022-2028
Musical recording and reproduction is an electrical, mechanical, electronic, or digital inscription and re-creation of sound waves, such as spoken voice, singing, instrumental music, or sound effects.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Music Recording in Global, including the following market information:
Global Music Recording Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Music Recording market was valued at 66790 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 97850 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Music Recording include Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music and SONGS Music Publishing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Music Recording companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Music Recording Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Music Recording Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software
Global Music Recording Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Music Recording Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Individual
Commercial
Global Music Recording Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Music Recording Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Music Recording revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Music Recording revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Universal Music Group
Sony/ATV Music Publishing
Warner Music Group
BMG Rights Management
Kobalt Music
SONGS Music Publishing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Music Recording Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Music Recording Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Music Recording Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Music Recording Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Music Recording Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Music Recording Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Music Recording Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Music Recording Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Music Recording Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Music Recording Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Music Recording Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Music Recording Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Music Recording Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Music Recording Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
