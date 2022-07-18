Music Recording Market Forecast 2022-2028

Musical recording and reproduction is an electrical, mechanical, electronic, or digital inscription and re-creation of sound waves, such as spoken voice, singing, instrumental music, or sound effects.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Music Recording in Global, including the following market information:

Global Music Recording Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Music Recording market was valued at 66790 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 97850 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Music Recording include Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music and SONGS Music Publishing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Music Recording companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Music Recording Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Music Recording Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Global Music Recording Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Music Recording Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individual

Commercial

Global Music Recording Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Music Recording Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Music Recording revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Music Recording revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Universal Music Group

Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Warner Music Group

BMG Rights Management

Kobalt Music

SONGS Music Publishing

