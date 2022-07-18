Nanopowder Market Forecast 2022-2028
Nanopowders are solid powders of nanoparticles, often containing micron-sized nanoparticle agglomerates.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nanopowder in global, including the following market information:
Global Nanopowder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nanopowder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Nanopowder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nanopowder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nanopowder include Advanced Fibers & Powders, Advanced Nano Products, Alpha Nanomaterials, Antaria, Canano Technologies, EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres, Kanematsu, NanoMech and Nanophase Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nanopowder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nanopowder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nanopowder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal
Non-matel
Global Nanopowder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nanopowder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Scientific Research and Analysis
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Electronic Equipment
Microelectronics
Medical
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Others
Global Nanopowder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nanopowder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nanopowder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nanopowder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nanopowder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Nanopowder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Advanced Fibers & Powders
Advanced Nano Products
Alpha Nanomaterials
Antaria
Canano Technologies
EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres
Kanematsu
NanoMech
Nanophase Technologies
Nanosol
Rajpurohit Group of Enterprises
Tekna Advanced Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nanopowder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nanopowder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nanopowder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nanopowder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nanopowder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nanopowder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nanopowder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nanopowder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nanopowder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nanopowder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nanopowder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nanopowder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nanopowder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nanopowder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nanopowder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nanopowder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Nanopowder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Metal
4.1.3 Non-matel
4.2 By Type – Global Nanopowder Revenue & Forecasts
