Civilian UAVs Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Key Players : Bormatec, CATUAV, Cyberflight, DJI-Innovations, INNOCON, PENTAX Precision, Uconsystem, Xamen Technologies, ZALA AERO

Civilian UAVs Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Civilian UAVs Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Civilian UAVs industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Civilian UAVs industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Civilian UAVs by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Civilian UAVs market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Civilian UAVs according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Civilian UAVs company.

Leading players of Civilian UAVs including:

Bormatec

CATUAV

Cyberflight

DJI-Innovations

INNOCON

PENTAX Precision

Uconsystem

Xamen Technologies

ZALA AERO

Civilian UAVs Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Fixed Wing Uavs

Rotor Wing Uavs

Wing Uavs

Flapping Wing Uavs

Civilian UAVs Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Courier Delivery

Aerial Photography

Environmental Monitoring

News Reports

Electric Power Inspection

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Civilian UAVs

Figure Global Civilian UAVs Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Civilian UAVs

Figure Global Civilian UAVs Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Civilian UAVs Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Civilian UAVs Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Bormatec

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Bormatec Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Civilian UAVs Business Operation of Bormatec (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 CATUAV

2.3 Cyberflight

2.4 DJI-Innovations

2.5 INNOCON

2.6 PENTAX Precision

2.7 Uconsystem

2.8 Xamen Technologies

2.9 ZALA AERO

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Civilian UAVs Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Civilian UAVs Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Civilian UAVs Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Civilian UAVs Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Civilian UAVs Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Civilian UAVs Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Civilian UAVs Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Civilian UAVs Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Civilian UAVs Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Civilian UAVs Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Civilian UAVs Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Civilian UAVs Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Civilian UAVs Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Civilian UAVs Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Civilian UAVs Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Civilian UAVs Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Civilian UAVs Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Civilian UAVs Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

