Passenger Cars Market Forecast 2022-2028
Passenger cars is a vehicle carrying many passengers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Passenger Cars in global, including the following market information:
Global Passenger Cars Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Passenger Cars Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Passenger Cars companies in 2021 (%)
The global Passenger Cars market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sport Utility Vehicle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Passenger Cars include General Motors, SAIC, Geely, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Volkswagen, Chery, JMCG, JAC and Ford, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Passenger Cars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Passenger Cars Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Passenger Cars Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sport Utility Vehicle
Others
Global Passenger Cars Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Passenger Cars Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Individual
Commercial
Global Passenger Cars Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Passenger Cars Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Passenger Cars revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Passenger Cars revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Passenger Cars sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Passenger Cars sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
General Motors
SAIC
Geely
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Volkswagen
Chery
JMCG
JAC
Ford
Hyundai
Dongfeng
Zotye
Mitsubishi
Honda
Changan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Passenger Cars Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Passenger Cars Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Passenger Cars Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Passenger Cars Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Passenger Cars Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Passenger Cars Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Passenger Cars Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Passenger Cars Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Passenger Cars Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Passenger Cars Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Passenger Cars Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Passenger Cars Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Passenger Cars Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passenger Cars Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Passenger Cars Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passenger Cars Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Passenger Cars Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sport Utility Vehicle
