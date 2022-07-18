Network Processing Unit (NPU) Market Forecast 2022-2028
Network processing unit is a kind of programmable software device used as a network architecture component inside a network application domain. A network processor in a network is analogous to central processing unit in a computer or similar device. The replacement of analogous signals to packet data form in telecommunication has led to integrated circuits of network processors that handle data packets.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Network Processing Unit (NPU) in global, including the following market information:
Global Network Processing Unit (NPU) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Network Processing Unit (NPU) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Network Processing Unit (NPU) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Network Processing Unit (NPU) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wired Network Processing Unit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Network Processing Unit (NPU) include MA Lighting, Sandvine, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Marvell Technology, Ezchip Semiconductor, Qualcomm, Cavium Networks and Agere Systems. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Network Processing Unit (NPU) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Network Processing Unit (NPU) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Network Processing Unit (NPU) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wired Network Processing Unit
Wireless Network Processing Unit
Global Network Processing Unit (NPU) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Network Processing Unit (NPU) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Communications & IT
Other
Global Network Processing Unit (NPU) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Network Processing Unit (NPU) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Network Processing Unit (NPU) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Network Processing Unit (NPU) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Network Processing Unit (NPU) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Network Processing Unit (NPU) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MA Lighting
Sandvine
Broadcom
Cisco Systems
Marvell Technology
Ezchip Semiconductor
Qualcomm
Cavium Networks
Agere Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Network Processing Unit (NPU) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Network Processing Unit (NPU) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Network Processing Unit (NPU) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Network Processing Unit (NPU) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Network Processing Unit (NPU) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Network Processing Unit (NPU) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Network Processing Unit (NPU) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Network Processing Unit (NPU) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Network Processing Unit (NPU) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Network Processing Unit (NPU) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Network Processing Unit (NPU) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Network Processing Unit (NPU) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Network Processing Unit (NPU) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Network Processing Unit (NPU) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Network Processing Unit (NPU) Companies
3.8
