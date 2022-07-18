Newspaper Publishing Market Forecast 2022-2028
Publishing is a process that involves the production and distribution of the information. It includes the development, acquisition, copyediting, design, production, and marketing and distribution of content through both physical and electronic media. Newspaper publishing is defined as the production and distribution of newspapers in print and digital form. The process is news gathering, writing columns, getting advertisements, printing, and selling and distribution
This report contains market size and forecasts of Newspaper Publishing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Newspaper Publishing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Newspaper Publishing market was valued at 90520 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 78210 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -2.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General News Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Newspaper Publishing include Fairfax Media, Gannett, News, Schibsted, The New York Times, Axel Springer, APN News and Media, Daily Mail and General Trust and Dogan Yayin Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Newspaper Publishing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Newspaper Publishing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Newspaper Publishing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
General News
Specific Aspects
Global Newspaper Publishing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Newspaper Publishing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paper
Digital
Global Newspaper Publishing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Newspaper Publishing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Newspaper Publishing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Newspaper Publishing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fairfax Media
Gannett
News
Schibsted
The New York Times
Axel Springer
APN News and Media
Daily Mail and General Trust
Dogan Yayin Holding
Gruppo Editoriale L’Espresso
Johnston Press
Lee Enterprises
Mecom Group
Postmedia Network Canada
RCS Media Group
Sanoma
Seven West Media
Singapore Press Holdings
Tamedia
Telegraaf Media Groep
The McClatchy
Torstar
Trinity Mirror
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Newspaper Publishing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Newspaper Publishing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Newspaper Publishing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Newspaper Publishing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Newspaper Publishing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Newspaper Publishing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Newspaper Publishing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Newspaper Publishing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Newspaper Publishing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Newspaper Publishing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Newspaper Publishing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Newspaper Publishing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Newspaper Publishing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
