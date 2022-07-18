Next Generation Sequencers Market Forecast 2022-2028

Next generatio sequencing is the process of determining the precise order of nucleotides within a DNA molecule. It includes any method or technology that is used to determine the order of the four bases?adenine, guanine, cytosine, and thymine?in a strand of DNA. The advent of rapid DNA sequencing methods has greatly accelerated biological and medical research and discovery.

Knowledge of DNA sequences has become indispensable for basic biological research, and in numerous applied fields such as medical diagnosis, biotechnology, forensic biology, virology and biological systematics. The rapid speed of sequencing attained with modern DNA sequencing technology has been instrumental in the sequencing of complete DNA sequences, or genomes of numerous types and species of life, including the human genome and other complete DNA sequences of many animal, plant, and microbial species.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Next Generation Sequencers in Global, including the following market information:

Global Next Generation Sequencers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Next Generation Sequencers market was valued at 4883 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8189.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Next Generation Sequencers include Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (US), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), QIAGEN N. V. (Germany), BGI (China), Macrogen Inc. (South Korea), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg) and Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (UK) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Next Generation Sequencers companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Next Generation Sequencers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Next Generation Sequencers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing

Other

Global Next Generation Sequencers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Next Generation Sequencers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Biomarker Discovery

Others

Global Next Generation Sequencers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Next Generation Sequencers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Next Generation Sequencers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Next Generation Sequencers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (US)

Roche Holding AG (Switzerland)

QIAGEN N. V. (Germany)

BGI (China)

Macrogen Inc. (South Korea)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (UK)

Otogenetics Corporation (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Next Generation Sequencers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Next Generation Sequencers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Next Generation Sequencers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Next Generation Sequencers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Next Generation Sequencers Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Next Generation Sequencers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Next Generation Sequencers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Next Generation Sequencers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Next Generation Sequencers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Next Generation Sequencers Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Next Generation Sequencers Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Next Generation Sequencers Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Next Generation Sequencers Companies

